Lee Mead announces ‘The Best of Me’ tour for October

Award-winning stage and screen actor, singer and West End star Lee Mead has announced ‘Lee Mead – The Best of Me’, his all-new October concert tour.

Mead will take to the stage alongside a live band to perform a repertoire that spans various genres from his musical influences, including musical theatre classics, contemporary hits, soulful ballads and a sneak peek at his brand-new EP. Audiences can expect an evening of extraordinary vocal performances, infused with Mead’s witty charm and heartfelt emotion.

Kicking off at The Apex Bury St Edmunds (17th Oct), the show will also play these unmissable dates: Redhill’s Harlequin Theatre (18th Oct), Watford’s Palace Theatre (19th Oct), Clacton-on-Sea’s West Cliff Theatre (20th Oct), Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal (24th Oct), Newbury Corn Exchange (25th Oct), Taunton Brewhouse Theatre (26th Oct) and Worcester’s Swan Theatre (28th Oct).

Currently in rehearsals for the West End’s summer revival of ‘We Will Rock You’, Mead’s talent has garnered him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base over the years. From his breakthrough win on the BBC talent show ‘Any Dream Will Do’, to his subsequent career in the West End, including ‘Wicked’, ‘Legally Blonde’, ‘Chicago’, ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, Mead has consistently delivered exceptional performances as one of the most remarkable voices in the industry. He has also enjoyed TV regular roles on ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City’.

Mead said, “I am absolutely thrilledto announce my October concert tour. I’m excited to journey back through some of my musical influences and it’s a chance for me to connect and share with my fans my passion for music and live entertainment. We have put together an exciting setlist that I hope will resonate with audiences and be a fun night out for all.”

To purchase tickets and for more information about the tour dates and venues, please visit Lee Mead’s official website: www.leemead.co.uk.