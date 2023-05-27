Dannii Minogue’s ‘Neon Nights’ at 20: We Rank Every Track

Dannii Minogue and London Records are celebrating the 20th anniversary of arguably Dannii’s most successful album ‘Neon Nights’ with a whole raft of new versions of the album and some gorgeous merchandise (the slipmat is genius!). Dannii has also commissioned some brand new remixes for the reissue and you can listen to Initial Talk’s new mix of her Top 5 hit ‘Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling’ below:

I already revisited the classic album 5 years ago, so to mark the 20th anniversary I’m ranking each track on the original album from 15 to 1. Will you agree with my choices? Read on and let us know your rankings @entfocus.