‘The Winter King’: see the first images from ITVX’s Bernard Cornwell adaptation

ITVX has released some first-look images from ‘The Winter King’, its upcoming adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s ‘Warlord Chronicles’ series.

‘The Winter King’ is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

The series stars Iain De Caestecker (‘The Control Room’, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’) as Arthur Pendragon, alongside Eddie Marsan (‘The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe’, ‘Deceit’) as High King Uther, Ellie James (‘Giri/Haji’, ‘I May Destroy You’) as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White (‘Small Axe’, ‘I Hate Suzie’) as Merlin, Stuart Campbell (‘Rogue Heroes’, ‘Clique’) as Derfel, Daniel Ings (‘I Hate Suzie’, ‘The Crown’) as Owain, Valene Kane (‘The Fall’, ‘Gangs of London’) as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra (‘Mammals’) as Guinevere and Simon Merrells (‘Good Omens’, ‘Knightfall’) as Gundleus.

The ensemble cast also features Steven Elder (‘The King’, ‘A Spy Among Friends’) as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower (‘Outlander’, ‘Carnival Row’) as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes (‘Keeping Faith’, ‘Dream Horse’) as Gorfydd, Emily John (‘My Policeman’) as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone (‘Devils’, ‘State of Consciousness’) as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu (‘Killing Eve’, ‘The Letter for the King’) as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite (‘The Great’, ‘Chernobyl’) as Cadwys.

Commissioned for ITVX by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, ‘The Winter King’ is produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf, and filming took place in Wales and the West Country, with the series premiering on ITVX later this year.