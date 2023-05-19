HomeTV'The Winter King': see the first images from ITVX's Bernard Cornwell adaptation
The Winter King
Credit: ITVX / Bad Wolf

‘The Winter King’: see the first images from ITVX’s Bernard Cornwell adaptation

TV
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

ITVX has released some first-look images from ‘The Winter King’, its upcoming adaptation of Bernard Cornwell’s ‘Warlord Chronicles’ series.

‘The Winter King’ is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

The series stars Iain De Caestecker (‘The Control Room’, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’) as Arthur Pendragon, alongside Eddie Marsan (‘The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe’, ‘Deceit’) as High King Uther, Ellie James (‘Giri/Haji’, ‘I May Destroy You’) as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White (‘Small Axe’, ‘I Hate Suzie’) as Merlin, Stuart Campbell (‘Rogue Heroes’, ‘Clique’) as Derfel, Daniel Ings (‘I Hate Suzie’, ‘The Crown’) as Owain, Valene Kane (‘The Fall’, ‘Gangs of London’) as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra (‘Mammals’) as Guinevere and Simon Merrells (‘Good Omens’, ‘Knightfall’) as Gundleus.

The ensemble cast also features Steven Elder (‘The King’, ‘A Spy Among Friends’) as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower (‘Outlander’, ‘Carnival Row’) as Sansum,  Aneirin Hughes (‘Keeping Faith’, ‘Dream Horse’) as Gorfydd, Emily John (‘My Policeman’) as Ceinwyn,  Tatjana Nardone (‘Devils’, ‘State of Consciousness’) as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu (‘Killing Eve’, ‘The Letter for the King’) as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite (‘The Great’, ‘Chernobyl’) as Cadwys.

Commissioned for ITVX by ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, ‘The Winter King’ is produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf, and filming took place in Wales and the West Country, with the series premiering on ITVX later this year.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Vera’: get your first look at Brenda Blethyn and David Leon in first series 13 photos

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy