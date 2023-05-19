‘Vera’: get your first look at Brenda Blethyn and David Leon in first series 13 photos

Two first-look images of Brenda Blethyn and David Leon in series 13 of ‘Vera’ have been released by ITV and Silverprint Pictures.

Filming on the new series has begun with Blethyn reprising her role as DCI Vera Stanhope and actor and director David Leon returning as Joe Ashworth.

Credit: ITV / Silverprint Pictures

Joining Brenda and David for the three new feature-length episodes are Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Sarah Kameela Impey as Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett and Rhiannon Clements (Ridley, Hollyoaks) as new and ambitious DC Steph Duncan, who joins Vera’s team.

In the opening episode, titled ‘Fast Love’, DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) is called to a quiet country lane where a young man has been found dead following a collision with a car. Vera discovers that the victim is a popular market trader so heads down to his pitch to start to put together an idea of who the man is.

As the investigation gathers pace, Vera learns that this cheeky chappy was a complex character. Antagonistic, arrogant and able to get what he wanted but did all of this come at a price? Adding to the complexity of the case, Vera is taken aback by Joe Ashworth’s (David Leon) return and is unsure of his motives.

Blethyn commented: “Stepping back into Vera’s shoes for the thirteenth series feels like coming home again. The support from the locals in the North East is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight. Together, we embark on this new chapter with a terrific script crafted by the brilliant Paul Matthew Thompson.”

Leon commented: “I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera. It’s fantastic to be back in the North East and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series. I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time.”

The three self-contained crime stories in the new series draw inspiration from the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Series 1-12 of ‘Vera’ are available on ITVX.