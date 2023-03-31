‘Vera’ renewed for 13th series at ITV

‘Vera’ will return to ITV for a 13th series with Brenda Blethyn reprising her role as DCI Vera Stanhope, it has been confirmed.

The upcoming series will see actor and director David Leon returning as Joe Ashworth. The new series will consist of three new feature length films with returning cast including Jon Morrison, who plays DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones, who plays DC Mark Edwards.

Kenny Doughty, who played DS Aidan Healey since 2015, recently announced his departure from the drama. Actress Ibinabo Jack, who has played DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams since 2018, will not be returning for the thirteenth series due to her theatre commitments.

‘The Rising Tide’, a feature-length episode based on the eleventh Vera novel written by Ann Cleeves, will be Kenny and Ibinabo’s final appearance in the series. The episode will be scheduled later this year.

Inspired by the award-winning author Ann Cleeves, ‘Vera’ has become a much-loved and acclaimed series, with its compelling storylines and captivating performances. Over the years, the drama has consistently pulled in impressive viewing figures, with an average 6.0 million viewers tuning in for the last series, including viewing across all devices.

In 2021 Blethyn received the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award for her starring role as Vera, ITV’s longest-running female detective, and her many other defining roles throughout her career. She is also the recipient of several accolades including two Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

Brenda Blethyn commented: “It’s been such a pleasure to work alongside Kenny and Ibinabo. They’ve both been terrific members of the Vera team, and I’ll miss them. I’m absolutely over the moon to welcome David back to the show and can’t wait to get started.”

Made by Silverprint Pictures, part of ITV Studios, the thirteenth series will be Executive produced by Will Nicholson and Kate Bartlett. Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones will oversee the production on behalf of ITV.

Series 1-12 of ‘Vera’ is available now on ITVX.