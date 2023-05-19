See John Cusack in conversation and watch his classic film ‘High Fidelity’ this month

John Cusack, the Hollywood actor and screenwriter, is coming to London this month for a one-night-only event at the London Palladium.

‘A Conversation With John Cusack’ will give fans the chance to hear stories from Cusack’s 30-year career and they’ll be able to put a question to him. The event will also feature a screening of his cult classic film ‘High Fidelity’.

As one of Hollywood’s most accomplished and respected actors, Cusack has an impressive body of work that spans the course of three decades. Films like ‘High Fidelity’ (2000), ‘Better Off Dead’ (1985), ‘Say Anything…’ (1989), ‘Being John Malkovich’ (1999), ‘Grosse Point Blank’ (1997), ‘Con Air’ (1997), ‘America’s Sweethearts’ (2001) and ‘Serendipity’ (2001) have seen the award-winning actor play a range of roles, across dramatic, romantic indie cinema, and darkly comic, action-packed blockbusters.

With over 70 movies to his name and his own star on the Walk of Fame, the Hollywood legend has firmly established himself as one of his generation’s most skilful big screen performers.

Now movie fans in the UK can join Cusack for an exclusive in conversation style event, and catch a screening of one of his most loved films, ‘High Fidelity’, featuring the music-obsessed and perpetually unlucky-in-love Rob Gordon as he traverses the world of adult dating, yearning for something more than 9-5 life at the local record store. The Stephen Frears directed film was co-written by Cusack, based on the 1995 Nick Hornby novel. It is revered as one of the most passionate and entertaining movies about music ever made.

To book tickets to “A Conversation With John Cusack”, with a screening of ‘High Fidelity’, visit ticketek.co.uk.