Ant Middleton to star in new action-thriller film ‘Shelter’

Ant Middleton, star of ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’, will star in new action-thriller ‘Shelter’.

Due to start production in July 2023, the film was written by Scott Vickers (‘Matriarch’), who will also be directing.

The film follows Middleton as hitman Rob Shaw, who travels to a remote location after a distress call from his ex-wife. Upon arrival, he is met by his estranged father Jim, an ex-director of the Ministry of Defence, his ex-wife, her new husband and Rob’s two young daughters.

Jim explains that a global nuclear event is imminent and invites Rob to join them in a bunker beneath the house. Rob rejects the invitation and attempts to leave just as the bombs begin to fall – he has no place or purpose in this new reality. However, when an anarchic gang of ex-soldiers take control of the bunker, his skills and dangerous mindset become the very thing the family needs.

The filmmaking team at MQP (Middleton Quinn Productions) is completed by Kent Ambassador Mark Quinn and Tiernan Hanby (‘Summit Fever’, ‘The Courier’, ‘Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins’) who are producers, alongside Middleton, on the project.

Middleton said “Normally I’m doing the screaming and shouting but stepping into the acting world the tables have well and truly turned. With an awesome team at my side, there really are no excuses not to make ripples through the industry.”

Writer and director, Vickers, said, “Bringing Ant Middleton in as the lead role in this project was huge. Film lovers talk a lot about the need for authenticity and escapism in film, well, I can tell you that all the action sequences you’ll see Ant doing on screen in Shelter he has done in reality. Ant also provided guidance and insights for the final draft of the script. One conversation about a particular knife scene stands out. Ant went into great detail about it and once he’d finished a very detailed commentary everyone around the table just sat in silence for a while”

Middleton is an actor, producer, TV personality, writer and ex-British Special Forces Operator. Ant had a formidable career in the UK’s elite forces, including the Marines, 9 Parachute Squadron and Special Boat Service. He is known for his role as Chief Instructor on ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’, and now leading the smash hit show ‘SAS Australia’.

He has fronted many other hit shows from ‘Mutiny’, a show that re-enacted Captain William Bligh’s famous ‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ to the survivalist programme ‘Escape’, centred on placing skilled engineers in precarious situations. 2019 saw him conquer one of the biggest feats known to man, Mount Everest, in the show Extreme Everest.