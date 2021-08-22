‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021’ reveals all-star line-up

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 for a third series next week, with twelve new celebrities who think they can survive SAS Selection. Each celebrity will abandon their glamourous lifestyles and head into the wilds of the Scottish Hebrides in the remote island of Raasay, on one of the toughest selection courses yet.

The new celebrity recruits are writer and TV presenter, Ulrika Jonsson, TV presenters, Saira Khan and Ore Oduba; TV personalities, Kerry Katona, Vicky Pattison and Jake Quickenden; singer, actress and West End leading lady, Alexandra Burke; Olympic Gold medallist James Cracknell; former Premiership Footballer, Kieron Dyer; Paralympic Athlete, Aled Davies; TV star and musician, Wes Nelson and BMX and track world champion, Shanaze Reade.

Putting them through this condensed SAS selection course is the elite team of ex-special forces soldiers – Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy, Billy, Melvyn and Staz. The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many social media followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status and luxuries will be stripped away. Credit: Channel 4 / Pete Dadds

Over eight days, the twelve celebrities will be put through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations that will test them both physically and mentally. Each will confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this unique version of SAS selection.

Reflecting on their Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins experience, some of the celebrity recruits commented:

Alexandra Burke: “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is the most challenging thing physically and mentally I have ever done. It was such a life changing experience and totally blew my mind. I would do the whole thing again in a heartbeat!”

Saira Khan: "There are things that I have done in my life to prove myself, that I am strong, brave, determined, and a go getter. But Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was an experience which has changed my life for the better. It humbled me and I am grateful for the show for waking me up to my life and start enjoying and appreciating everything I have worked so hard to achieve. It's been life changing."

Ulrika Jonsson: "I felt it had a profoundly positive effect on me."

Kerry Katona: "This was a once in a lifetime opportunity…I never thought I'd learn so much about myself."

Jake Quickenden: "It was the best experience. I'll never forget it."

Ore Oduba: "It enhanced my life."

Shanaze Reade: "I wanted to strip myself bare and see the work that I'd done on myself. I wanted the mental challenge and the physical challenge and it was the perfect show."

Kieron Dyer: "I was a glass half empty kind of guy. Fear is what set us back. Going on this show was always going to be great from a mental point of view. The DS put their life on their line and it was great to learn from them"

Aled Davies: "I'm a para-athlete, so for me, this was an opportunity to completely get as far as possible out of my comfort zone and challenge myself…it was an incredible journey."

Vicky Pattison: "Being a big fan of the show I wanted to push myself to get out of my comfort zone and to do something completely new. Nothing can prepare you for it, and it was an experience I'll never forget."

No allowances or exceptions will be made for this group of celebrities. DS, Foxy said: “Sometimes the world tests us in ways that we could never have imagined. It’s only then that you have to forget your ego, face your demons and dig deep.” Billy added, “selection is the ultimate level. It’ll bring everyone to their knees.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 on Sunday 29th August at 9pm.