Gabby Barrett announces new single ‘Glory Days’ to be released in June

Warner Music Nashville’s MULTI-PLATINUM star Gabby Barrett announced her hotly anticipated next single, ‘Glory Days,’ live from the red carpet at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, TX. Co-written with Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair, the Ross Copperman and Barrett-produced track will be released in June. Fans can listen to a teaser clip here.

Dressed in a gorgeous Monsoori gown, the Presenter was spotlighted in several high-profile features about wearing the “most gasp-worthy outfit,” according to Taste of Country. “Gabby Barrett Pumps Up the Volume,” hailed WWD, as Parade claimed she “took over the ACM Awards with her fashion.” “Now those are some sleeves!” raved Wonderwall, while Hollywood Life applauded, “Gabby Barrett Slays In Dramatic Black Velvet Cape Dress.” Barrett also made several “Best Dressed” lists from the likes of PEOPLE, iHeartCountry, SheKnows, and more. Check out her bold snapshot from the PEOPLE Photo Booth here.

Ahead of presenting at the award show with BRELAND, Barrett made a special appearance during the Live From the ACMs: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration (5/10), where the 2020 ACM New Female Artist of the Year winner revealed this year’s ACM New Male Artist of the Year (Zach Bryan) and ACM New Female Artist of the Year (Hailey Whitters).

Currently working on her sophomore album, Barrett is teasing new music on the road this summer while supporting select dates with Kane Brown. Before her first show back, Barrett took Entertainment Tonight for a behind-the-scenes look at tour rehearsals, watch here. Find a complete list of upcoming shows and ticketing information here.