George Birge releases debut album ‘Mind On You’ – re-cap our interview with him here too

Stirring up a potent cocktail of Texas swagger and Music Row shine, RECORDS Nashville artist George Birge introduces himself on his debut album, ‘George Birge: Mind On You’. Available across all streaming platforms and digital retailers, listen here. We interviewed George when he was over in London in March for the C2C festival -you can read that interview right here.

“Y’all can’t imagine what a wild ride it’s been these past few years. You’ve all completely changed my life into something I would’ve never expected,” shares Birge. “So now I’m proud to say that my debut album ‘Mind On You’ is out now everywhere you listen to music. Turn it up!”

Credit: JEN HATHAWAY

An established songwriter since relocating to Nashville, TN, in 2014, the Austin, TX, native co-penned almost all the songs on the 10-track collection. Highlighted by MusicRow, it arrives full of white-hot emotional writing and harrowing tales of young love, broken hearts, and weathered wisdom. Led by a lush, smoky-smooth vocal and a richly textured modern-Country sound, the buzzed-about breakout lays out the everyday stories that eventually become life’s defining moments – showcasing a skill which has garnered 30 MILLION streams and counting.

First making noise with viral smash ‘Beer Beer, Truck Truck’ that catapulted his solo career, Birge is currently charging the charts with Top 50-and-climbing single ‘Mind On You,’ as the seductive title track – co-written with Colt Ford, Jaron Boyer, and Michael Tyler – is a prominent standout alongside a fresh stripped-down version. Spotted in Entertainment Tonight, watch the adjoining music video directed by Dustin Haney here. Previewing the full-length project on his 2022 self-titled EP, he also adds to the mix brand-new songs including ‘Forever And A Day,’ ‘You Were Mine,’ and slow burner ‘Chasin’ A Feeling.’ Featured on CMT’s The Roundup playlist, the latter – co-written with Michael Tyler, Lalo Guzman, and Matt McGinn – captures a desperate hunt for a love you just can’t live without – listen here.