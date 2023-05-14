Carrie Underwood celebrates 15 years as an Opry member with a two show performance

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 15th Anniversary as a proud Grand Ole Opry member tonight with a two-show performance. The Opry presented her backstage with a special commemorative print and a specially-designed cake, by IveyCake, to commemorate her 15th Anniversary.



Underwood made her unforgettable Grand Ole Opry performance debut on June 10, 2005, just two weeks after winning American Idol. Underwood’s love for the Opry started as a child as she grew up watching and listening to the show, dreaming of one day performing there and even becoming a member herself. The multi-GRAMMY® /CMA/ACM award winner was officially inducted into the Opry family on May 10, 2008 by fellow Oklahoman, Opry member Garth Brooks.



Underwood, who recently completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, will return to her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency in June. She recently announced her exclusive year-round SiriusXM Channel, Carrie’s Country, which will also launch in June.

Underwood will return to the Grand Ole Opry for a special two-show Tuesday night Opry on June 6 (7 pm and 9:30 pm), which “unofficially” kicks off the milestone 50th CMA Fest week. The star-studded two-show Tuesday night will feature performances by not only Underwood but members The Oak Ridge Boys, Bill Anderson, Josh Turner as well as Lainey Wilson.



Highlights of the special “unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest” Tuesday Night Opry will air on Saturday, June 10 as the Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



Other Opry performances scheduled for CMA Fest Week include shows on Thurs., June 8, Fri., June 9, and Sat., June 10, as well as a Saturday matinee performance of Opry Country Classics at the Ryman Auditorium. Among those appearing during the week include Terri Clark, Sean Dietrich, Vince Gill, Hailey Whitters, Brett Young, and more. More details and artists scheduled will be updated in the weeks prior to CMA Fest at opry.com.



