Kip Moore – Live in Hamburg, Germany review & setlist

While Europe watched Eurovision, I was in Hamburg, Germany watching my twelfth Kip Moore live show. No one entertains quite like the gravel and grit singer-songwriter from Tifton Georgia and his band, known as the Slowhearts: drummer Erich, bassist Manny, electric guitarist Dave, keyboardist Will and new lad Hank on rhythm guitar.



Hamburg’s historic Grosse Freiheit 36 (which has hosted seven decades of legendary musicians including The Beatles, The Killers and Kylie Minogue) was packed on the floor and balcony with 1500 music fans, from all over Germany, the UK (hello!), Europe and as far away as the States.



I had feared that the casual chatting at the start of the evening, in a multi-level bar, in a beer-drinking country, would be a challenge reminiscent of a Shepherd’s Bush Empire gig, however what’s German for you could have heard a pin drop (man hätte eine Stecknadel fallen hören können) during the ballads?



Thankfully, the venue gave Camden vibes, with both band and audience enthused by the sheer musical talent on the stage, with Kip promising to return and hanging out backstage for photos. Note to the band: we’d love to chat with you after a gig, too!



Jillian Jacqueline opened for Kip, sharing personal insights into her experience in the music industry, and her appreciation of Kip’s own path in music. So glad she played ‘God Bless This Mess’. Starting just after 7pm, Jillian’s set lasted around half an hour.



Kip strode across the stage just after 8pm, which was a shock to anyone who’s seen one of his shows before. There perhaps might not have been a fine either, as we were all at the merch stall just under two hours later.



Several times Kip suggested the band were only just getting started and could play all night. It won’t be long before Kip’s shows equal Springsteen’s five hour performances. Last month Kip sold out stadium shows in South Africa; the man’s heart charts its own course, led by a love of live music.



The twenty-one song setlist featured over half of the new album, ‘Damn Love’, some of which had only been rehearsed once or twice (‘Another Night in Knoxville’, ‘Mickey’s Bar’) You couldn’t tell; the band are tight, with the instinct of an E Street or Silver Bullet member. Kip only briefly forgot lyrics (once, likely distracted by the awesome audience who were taking perfectly-timed clapping to another level every chance they could) on ‘Reckless’. He was grinning too much from the obvious good time.



Opening with the lead single from the album of the same name, ‘Damn Love’, quickly followed by ‘Bittersweet Company,’ the crowd chat ceased and all eyes and hearts were with the music.



Stalwart setlist tracks from the Slowheart (‘Plead The Fifth’) and Up All Night (‘Beer Money’) records kept the crowd going alongside early new tracks (Peace and Love, Kinda Bar). Without doubt, the Wild Ones record was also the fan favourite in Germany with the title track and ‘Heart’s Desire’ taking on lyrical and hand-percussion lives of their own.



Special mention goes to the flawless deliveries of ‘Damn Love’ tracks including ‘Another Night in Knoxville,’ rehearsed just the once earlier that evening, and ‘Mickey’s Bar’ (rehearsed twice) both requested by fans on a walk around the block. The vocal harmonies from the band were spot on; the keys tinkled my spine as well as the hairs on my arms.



Disclaimer for Kip: my phone was in my pocket for most of the 21 songs, so I could immerse myself in the moments (dance myself crazy to ‘The Bull’, along with the crowd of lads nearby who dug out their best dance moves). Yet a lass is only human and the moment my ears picked up the intro to new song ‘Heart On Fire’ my record button was on. The smooth, controlled delivery was slower than the album’s upbeat track, but no less perfect. That’s the measure of this level of songwriting. Oh, the train’s almost in Cologne, for night two of Kip’s German gigs, so auf wiedersehen!



Setlist: 1. Damn Love 2. Bittersweet Company 3. Peace & Love 4. Crazy One More Time 5. Wild Ones 6. Plead The Fifth 7. Beer Money 8. Kinda Bar 9. She’s Mine 10. More Girl’s Like You 11. Heart On Fire 12. The Bull 13. Another Night In Knoxville 14. Somethin’ ’bout A Truck 15. Reckless (Still Growin’ Up) 16. That Was Us 17. Heart’s Desire 18. Come and Get It 19. Last Shot 20. Mickey’s Bar 21. Silver and Gold Venue: Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg Date: May 13th