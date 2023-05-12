Morganway – ‘Back to Zero’ album review

Following a string of singles and a UK headline tour announcement, Americana rock band Morganway have released their new album, ‘Back to Zero’, an album captured over a wild period in the band’s recent history. Writing and recording took place during 2020s lockdowns and then later fitted around a relentless touring schedule; from forced resets and sudden restarts, its title track served as an appropriate name for the latest body of work from this resilient band.

Speaking on the title, co-founder Callum Morgan says, “Pretty early on in the process we knew Back To Zero was the title. It’s what a lot of us have felt in recent times and it’s something we were going through together while making the record. Resets can be good. They force us to change, and change leads to growth, and bands need that, too. It was a very creative time for us and for me, Back to Zero celebrates that above all else.”

Morganway are a Norfolk/Cambridge-based six piece, founded by twins Callum (lead vocals, bass) and Kieran Morgan (guitar, vocals). SJ Mortimer (lead vocals), Matt Brocklehurst (keyboard, vocals), Nicole J Terry (fiddle, vocals) and Ed Bullinger (drums, vocals) complete the lineup of this band whose influences and style are both wide ranging & unique in nature. Sure, you can hear Fleetwood Mac in there, Mumford and Sons too but there’s also a southern gothic tinge, a hint of singer-songwriters like Tori Amos and even some good, old fashioned Kate Bush histrionics too.

If it’s 70s leaning, urgent Fleetwood Mac vibes that you like then look no further than ‘Wait For Me’ and ‘The Man’ for succour. The former is augmented by some dramatic strings but it is the power of SJ Mortimer’s vocals that really drive the song forward. Think Stevie Nicks Meets Florence Welch for a touchstone reference here. ‘The Man’, meanwhile, has some superb layered harmonies and it builds to a ferocious denouement thanks to SJ’s vocals.

Elsewhere, ‘Back to Zero’ is a varied and eclectic affair where the music changes but the quality never dips. ‘Come Over’ is a powerful, dramatic song with a hint of southern gothic to it. It reminds me a little of American ensemble Delta Rae and also has a delightfully melodic retro-sounding guitar solo that Slash would have been proud to add into ‘Sweet Child of Mine’. More Rock vibes can be found on the hypnotic ‘Burn Every Page’. An eastern-tinged opening, reminiscent of a band like Led Zeppelin, gives way to a pounding track that references all manner of spiritual things before a ‘devil-inspired’ fiddle solo takes the song to another level all of its own.

If you like things a little lighter, give ‘World Stopped Running’ a whirl. This joyous, uptempo track gives me ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ vibes and invokes the heady days of Blair’s 1997 election campaign for all manner of reasons. Bassist and co-founder, Callum Morgan takes the mic on this track as the folkier side of Morganway begins to seep through. Similarly, ‘We Were Gong Nowhere’ and ‘The Sweetest Goodbye’ channel Pop/Folk vibes across their sweeping, impactful rhythms. ‘We Were Going Nowhere’ comes across all Mumford and Sons as it barrels along with some aplomb whilst ‘The Sweetest Goodbye’ invokes ‘Evermore’ or ‘Folklore’ notes but there’s also an Andrew Lloyd Weber, West End vibe to it too in terms of the cadence, melody and structure of the song. Throw in a bit of 90s Shakespeare’s Sister, for those of us old enough to remember, and you’ve got a cracking song about loss and heartbreak superbly marshalled by Mortimer’s vocals once again.

The EP closes with the tender and heartfelt, ‘Brother,’ a song written by Callum Morgan for his sibling and band mate, Kieran. It’s, perhaps, the most Country-sounding track on the album, containing, as it does, some plaintive fiddles and western shuffle vibes. ‘The lyrics are so close to us that probably only he and I would get them whilst others are more universal regarding family and friendship,’ Callum Morgan explains as the EP comes to a close and this heady, breathless journey is finished.

‘Back to Zero’ is an album, similar to the title track itself, which will be echoing across festival sites and stages the length and breadth of the the UK this summer. It’s a perfect festival album in that there’s a little something for everyone on here. What is universal, across all the tracks, though, is the power and proficiency of the playing on offer. Terrific writing, ferocious and passionate vocals and superb musicianship all combine to have crafted a unique and impactful project that will make you want to sing, dance and drink in equal measure. Let your inner spirits run wild as Morganway guide you through their impassioned and fervent world.

Credit: Morganway

Tracklist: 1. Wait For Me 2. Come Over 3. World Stopped Running 4. Burn Every Page 5. The Sweetest Goodbye 6. We Were Going Nowhere 7. The Man 8. Back To Zero 9. Brother Record Label: Release Date: 5th May Buy ‘Back to Zero’ now