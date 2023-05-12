‘Love Again (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)’ review

‘Love Again’, which is in cinemas now, is a romantic comedy starring Priyanka Chopra (‘Citadel’) and Sam Heughan (‘Outlander’) that tells the story of a woman who sends text messages to her late fiancé’s phone, unaware that the number has been assigned to a total stranger. The film marks the acting debut of Canadian superstar Celine Dion, who is also an executive producer and provides the soundtrack. ‘Love Again’ hasn’t been winning over the critics, although Dion’s performance has been highlighted by many as a reason to see the film. For the singer’s fans, it will be their first time seeing her since she announced her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022.

Disclaimer, I have yet to see ‘Love Again’ so I can’t say one way or the other if it’s any good, but I have heard the soundtrack, which acts as a semi greatest hits collection for Dion with five new songs thrown into the mix. The obvious draw here is the new material, Dion’s first since the release of her criminally under-rated studio album ‘Courage’ in 2019. Opening with the title track, ‘Love Again’, a piano ballad that sees Dion using a more hushed voice than we’re used to hearing, the soundtrack gets off to a solid start. Listening to the emotion is Dion’s voice, you know that this project has been a personal one for her following the loss of her husband René Angélil to throat cancer in 2016.

The other four new songs cover familiar territory for Dion. At this stage in her career, her fans know what to expect and it really will come down to whether you buy into Dion’s life-affirming power balladry. ‘I’ll Be’ is soaring call of support, ‘Waiting On You’ leans into a hazy soul groove with Dion’s powerful vocals the focal point, while ‘The Gift’ is an unexpectedly uptempo moment, the kind of which Dion experimented with on her ‘Courage’ album. The finest of the new tracks is ‘Love of My Life’, a classic ballad that reflects on a powerful love that transcends life, and remains strong even after death. It’s hard to think this song doesn’t hit home hard for Dion.

Once you get through the new tracks, it’s straight into classic hits. Long-time fans will be pleased with the selection here that covers most of Dion’s career. Starting with the mighty ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me Now’, the back half of the soundtrack showcases what a force in music Dion has been during her career. Early hit ‘Where Does My Heart Beat Now’ takes fans back to the singer’s beginnings while the inclusion of ‘Courage’, the highlight of her ‘Courage’ album, is a nice surprise. No Dion collection would be complete without ‘All By Myself’, her iconic take on Eric Carmen’s classic hit. A stripped-back version of ‘A New Day Has Come’ really drives home the inspiring lyrics and ‘That’s The Way It Is’ brings things to a more optimistic and hopeful uptempo note in the home stretch of the soundtrack.

Elsewhere on the collection there are three score selections from the film by Keegan DeWitt. Without those inclusions, you may forget you’re even listening to a soundtrack and for fans of the film, they are a nice touch.

‘Love Again’ will be a must-have addition for Dion’s fans, whether or not they see or like the film it’s the soundtrack for. Dion’s music has stood, and will continue to stand, the test of time. She’s without a doubt one of the greatest vocalists there has ever been and that’s evident across this soundtrack. Buy it for the new tracks but keep listening to remind yourself of the incredible catalogue of hits she’s had.

Track list: 1. Love Again – Celine Dion 2. I’ll Be – Celine Dion 3. Waiting on You – Celine Dion 4. Love Of My Life – Celine Dion 5. The Gift – Celine Dion 6. It’s All Coming Back To Me Now – Celine Dion 7. Orpheus and Eurydice (Score) 8. All By Myself – Celine Dion 9. Where Does My Heart Beat Now – Celine Dion 10. Celine Wisdom (Score) 11. A New Day Has Come – Celine Dion 12. Courage – Celine Dion 13. That’s The Way It Is – Celine Dion 14. Love Takes Courage (Score) Record label: Sony Music Release date: 12th May 2023 Buy ‘Love Again (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)’ now

This article contains an affiliate link. Any sales through this link may result in us earning a commission