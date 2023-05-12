Kylie Minogue to release new album ‘Tension’ in September

Kylie Minogue will release her new studio album ‘Tension’ on 22nd September 2023 it has been confirmed.
The news comes after the artwork and tracklisting for the album leaked earlier this week, along with the lead single ‘Padam Padam’. Described as a ‘record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts’, the album is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Disco’.
Discussing ‘Tension’, Kylie says:
“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”
Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell. Discussing the recording process, Kylie says:
“I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half! The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”
The track listing for ‘Tension’ is:
Padam Padam
Hold On To Now
Things We Do For Love
Tension
One More Time
You Still Get Me High
Hands
Green Light
Vegas High
10 Out Of 10
Story
Fans can pre-save ‘Tension’ now.