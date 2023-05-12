HomeEF CountryJess Moskaluke releases the very powerful anthem 'Heartbreaker'
Jess Moskaluke
Credit: MDM Recordings

Jess Moskaluke releases the very powerful anthem ‘Heartbreaker’

EF Country
James Daykin
By James Daykin

‘Heartbreaker’ is the brand new single from Jess Moskaluke that will captivate fans from the start with Jess’ signature moody artistic flare heard throughout her career topping songs. Touching on elements of her platinum single ‘Cheap Wine and Cigarettes’, ‘Heartbreaker’ is Jess’ firing on all creative cylinders to bring the absolute best.

We last saw Jess at the Long Road festival in August 2022 where she put on a performance that rattled the tents and had everybody dancing and singing along.

“Heartbreaker’ is a direction I haven’t really explored yet both in the music and the lyrics,” Jess explains. “I myself have written many songs about the heartbreak of a woman, but I haven’t written about the heartbreak of a man. In writing the song, we tried to embody the sense of longing that comes along with falling for someone emotionally broken from a previous relationship.” 

Jess Moskaluke
Credit: MDM Recordings

An internationally celebrated artist, Jess Moskaluke continues to break barriers in the country music world with her big voice, pop-infused hooks, and sonic versatility. The first Canadian female country artist since Shania Twain to achieve CRIA Platinum single status with the hit ‘Cheap Wine and Cigarettes.’

James Daykin
James Daykin
Previous article
The Hunter Brothers release the anthemic, prairie-driven EP ‘Burning Down the Barn’
Next article
First Time Flyers release new song ‘Forget You’ ahead of their sold out London show next week

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy