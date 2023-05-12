Jess Moskaluke releases the very powerful anthem ‘Heartbreaker’

‘Heartbreaker’ is the brand new single from Jess Moskaluke that will captivate fans from the start with Jess’ signature moody artistic flare heard throughout her career topping songs. Touching on elements of her platinum single ‘Cheap Wine and Cigarettes’, ‘Heartbreaker’ is Jess’ firing on all creative cylinders to bring the absolute best.

We last saw Jess at the Long Road festival in August 2022 where she put on a performance that rattled the tents and had everybody dancing and singing along.

“Heartbreaker’ is a direction I haven’t really explored yet both in the music and the lyrics,” Jess explains. “I myself have written many songs about the heartbreak of a woman, but I haven’t written about the heartbreak of a man. In writing the song, we tried to embody the sense of longing that comes along with falling for someone emotionally broken from a previous relationship.”

Credit: MDM Recordings

An internationally celebrated artist, Jess Moskaluke continues to break barriers in the country music world with her big voice, pop-infused hooks, and sonic versatility. The first Canadian female country artist since Shania Twain to achieve CRIA Platinum single status with the hit ‘Cheap Wine and Cigarettes.’