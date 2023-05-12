The Hunter Brothers release the anthemic, prairie-driven EP ‘Burning Down the Barn’

Prairie favourites Hunter Brothers, who just announced their cross-Canada tour this fall, and will be dropping their new EP ‘Burning Down The Barn’ today (May 12). Think Boy Named Banjo jamming with High Valley and a whole bunch of rural anthemic urgency if you need a touchstone for where ‘Burning Down the Barn’ lands.

“Burning Down The Barn is a project that really captures multiple dimensions of who we are. We wanted to give people insight into the chapters of the story we find ourselves living,” the band shares. “The creative process has taken place over a couple of years now, as we wanted to tell each part of the story in stages. It’s been a time of reflecting on how our upbringing has shaped us, and led us to who we are today. One of the really fun things about this project is that every vocal was recorded in our home studio on the farm. We converted an old mechanic shop into a studio and rehearsal space, and it’s really special to us that we were able to record this on our own soil. It seemed very fitting for this body of work.”

Hunter Brothers recently released title track “Burning Down The Barn,” which just dropped at Canadian country radio. Continuing to pay homage to their authentic farm-raised lifestyle, the dance-ready country anthem showcases the explosive energy fans can expect from the group on stage this year. Hailing from the Canadian prairies, real-life brothers, J.J., Dusty, Luke, Brock and Ty, are no strangers to hard work, perseverance and discipline. Life on a family farm wasn’t always easy, but the brothers attribute much of their success to their rural upbringing in a home dedicated to faith, music and sport.

With over 73 million video & audio streams to date, Hunter Brothers have amassed a large volume of industry credibility in a record amount of time, including multiple CCMA Award nominations, JUNO Award nominations and SCMA Award wins. Find out more about this talented family band right here.