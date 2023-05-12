‘Steel Bars – A Rock Tribute to Michael Bolton’ album announced for July release

‘Steel Bars – A Rock Tribute To Michael Bolton’ is a brand new collection of covers that pays tribute to the esteemed US singer and songwriter Michael Bolton, who recently turned 70. Out on 7th July, a first single from it entitled ‘Save Our Love’ featuring the highly touted Argentinian vocalist Santiago Ramonda of Stormwarning is available now. Pre-order or pre-save here.





Focusing on Bolton’s early career, when he was a hard rock singer (notably with Blackjack), the album also features appearances from members of The Big Deal, About Us, Girish And The Chronicles, Find Me, FM and more. Frontiers head honcho Serafino Perugino had the bright idea of pulling together a mix of new and established singers on his roster and have them pay tribute to a phase of Bolton’s career that he himself has always been particularly fond of.



Rising stars such as Ramonda, Girish Pradhan (Girish And The Chronicles), Dave Mikulskis (working with Jim Peterik), Sochan Kikon (About Us), Ana Nikolic (The Big Deal), Nevena Brankovic (The Big Deal), Stefan Nykvist (Sarayasign) and James Robledo (Sinner’s Blood) appear alongside Steve Overland (FM), Gui Oliver (Landfall), Robbie LaBlanc (Find Me) and Ronnie Romero (Michael Schenker, Rainbow), with each delivering unique takes on classic songs from Bolton’s rock era.



‘STEEL BARS: A ROCK TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL BOLTON’ TRACKLISTING

1 Everybody’s Crazy (Girish Pradhan)

2 Fools Game (Steve Overland)

3 How Can We Be Lovers (Dave Mikulskis)

4 Steel Bars (Sochan Kikon)

5 Wait On Love (Ana Nikolic & Nevena Brankovic)

6 Can’t Turn It Off (Gui Oliver)

7 Save Our Love (Santiago Ramonda)

8 Gina (Robbie LaBlanc)

9 Call My Name (Stefan Nykvist)

10 Don’t Tell Me It’s Over (Ronnie Romero)

11 Desperate Heart (James Robledo)



MUSICIANS

Andrea Seveso – guitars

Saal Richmond – keyboards

Mitia Maccaferri – bass

Nicholas Papapicco – drums

Alessandro Del Vecchio – backing vocals

Produced by: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino