Morgan Wallen forced to cancel six weeks of shows due to vocal chord injury

As shared direct to fans moments ago, Morgan Wallen has reinjured his vocal cords following three shows this week and is now under mandatory vocal rest for six weeks.

“I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking ten days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible. So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do.

They want me not to talk at all, but they said if I need to, it’s okay to for something like this. I also tore my LAT while we were in Australia, I’ve been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is going to help me get that back right as well.

We are working on rescheduling all the dates during this timeframe. We’ve almost got that done but some of them are pending, so I’ll keep you updated. I won’t be able to make these festivals that I have during this timeframe, but we are going to make those right next year.

I won’t be able to do the ACM [Academy of Country Music] Awards or Lifting Lives event, but y’all make sure you still go – it’s for a great cause.

They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100% and they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice.

So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make.

I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me.

I’ll see you soon and I’ll be back better than ever. God bless you.”

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for all rescheduled performances.

30-day refund window will open at point of purchase when new dates are announced imminently.

Wallen is working to reschedule any missed festival appearances to 2024.