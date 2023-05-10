Songwriter Jerry Leger is out on tour in the UK right now supporting new EP ‘The Time Flew By’

Critically-acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Jerry Leger has released a new EP ‘The Time Flew By’ and is currently on tour in the UK and Ireland. Show dates are as follows:

May 8 – Kingsmead House Concert, High Wycombe

May 9 – Green Note, London

May 10 – Running Horse, Nottingham

May 11 – Old Cinema Launderette, Durham

May 12 – St. Mary’s Creative Space, Chester

May 13 – The Glynne Arms, Hawarden

May 14 – House Concert, Sheffield

May 16 – Spirit Store (backroom), Dundalk

May 17 – The Court House, Bangor

May 18 – The Doublet, Glasgow

May 20 – TAIGH Festival – Glen Dye Estate Strachan, Aberdeenshire

May 21 – Leith Depot, Edinburgh

‘The Time Flew By’ EP features an outtake from each album Leger has made on Latent Recordings, including last year’s ‘Nothing Pressing.’

Says Leger: “These are top shelf songs; they weren’t left off the albums because of their quality. Deciding which tracks make up an album can be very difficult and tricky. You have to take into account flow and cohesion. Sometimes the best songs are the ones that don’t make the final cut.” This new EP follows the release of the ‘Latent Uncovers’ EP on March 24.

Born in the mid-80s and surrounded by music from a young age, singer-songwriter Jerry Leger’s first musical influences were his grandfather’s Hank Williams records. Leger was intrigued by the way that Williams’ songs told a story and often conjured up mysterious images in his head. By the time he came of age in the East End of Toronto, other seminal influences had been added, including John Lennon and the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Leonard Cohen, Elvis Costello, Neil Young, The Everly Brothers, Tom Waits, and Gordon Lightfoot.