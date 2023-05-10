Runaway June announce new single ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’ & new record label too

Runaway June has signed with Quartz Hill Records for label and Brown Sellers Brown Management for management, effective immediately, giving the band a new home to share all of their new music on the way. On the heels of their exciting news, the trio is also announcing their upcoming single, ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke,’ a burn-it-down country rocker with blowtorch vocals and attitude to match, available everywhere on May 19.

“We cannot wait to start this new journey with Quartz Hill Records and the amazing team there,” Runaway June shares. “We couldn’t ask for more passionate, talented, hardworking, true believers fighting for us. Benny Brown signed this band from the beginning, and to be together again is a dream come true. We are counting down the days until we can share the new music we are creating together with the world!”

“It’s so great to be working with Runaway June again,” adds Benny Brown, Managing Partner, Brown Sellers Brown Management. “They’re all so talented and I’ve always been a big believer in them and their music — I think this is some of the best music they’ve ever done and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

On Wednesday (5/10), Runaway June members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward appeared on the latest episode of The Bobby Bones Show, where ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke’ exclusively premiered. During the episode, Wayne, Stovall and Woodward chatted with Bones and updated him on all things Runaway June before playing ‘Make Me Wanna Smoke.’

“This is a totally different vibe than what we’ve done in the past and it’s really exciting, very edgy, more rock elements,” Runaway June exclusively told Bobby Bones of the song, adding, “It has a really cool way of incorporating all of our styles into it. We’re really excited about it.”

“Make Me Wanna Smoke” was written by Jason Sellers, Ella Langley, and Bobby Hamrick, the track captures a conflicted heart struggling with love it can’t quit – even when it feels like a bad habit. Produced by Mickey Jack Cones as a stomp-and-shout anthem with addictive three-part harmonies and a red-hot rhythm section, Wayne, Stovall and Woodward try their best to resist the temptation. But in the end, this is one romantic habit they just can’t escape.