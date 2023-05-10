Alyssa Bonagura celebrates her new British roots on new EP ‘Fly With Me’ ahead of UK shows

Critically acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alyssa Bonagura celebrates the new roots she’s found on British soil with her new EP ‘Fly with Me’, landing June 2 via Extreme Music and available to pre-save now.

Featuring latest single ‘Jealous’, each song represents a diary entry, letting listeners into her life more than ever before, with the lyrics detailing the new world blooming around her since relocating to London and falling in love with a Brit.

The UK was already something of a second home to Bonagura; having spent four years studying Sound Technology at Paul McCartney’s LIPA (Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts), she credits her distinctive production sound to those formative years spent surrounded by British music. ‘Fly With Me’ might even be considered a sequel to her 2010 album ‘The English Diaries’, recorded in a flat in Liverpool during her time at LIPA.

The new EP was entirely performed, produced, programmed, and mixed by Alyssa, with the exception of cinematic love song ‘One Kiss’, which features strings composed by Laurentia Editha, of Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music collective.

Deliberately blurring boundaries between genres, ‘Fly With Me’ mixes the southern storytelling of country music Bonagura has become known for in recent years, with the free-thinking spirit of rock & roll, and the sweeping sound of British pop. Her first release with Extreme Music, the production arm of Sony Music Publishing, the EP is a taste of what’s to come, with a full album planned for release before the end of the year.

Consistently in demand as a songwriter and collaborator, recent releases include the 90’s-inspired ‘Keep It Safe’ (3m+ streams to date), a duet with Caroline Jones – also known for her work as a member of Zac Brown Band – which Bonagura also co-wrote.

Following multiple appearances at this year’s C2C Festival at the O2 Arena, where Alyssa performed live on BBC Radio 2 alongside Nate Smith, Madeline Edwards, Drake Milligan and Ward Thomas, she hit the road last month for a string of sold-out dates across the country with rising stars Morganway.

Later this month, a summer packed with festival performances kicks off with Highways Festival (May 20) at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Kip Moore, Morgan Wade, Jackson Dean and Stephen Wilson Jr., where she’ll launch the inaugural event with a family-friendly ‘Country For Kids’ set. Already planning more headline dates later in the year, here’s where fans can catch Alyssa Bonagura over the next few months – tickets available now:



May 20th – London, Royal Albert Hall (Highways Festival – Country for Kids)

June 3rd – London, The Half Moon (Country in the Afternoon)

July 4th – London, The Bedford (American music night with Alyssa Bonagura & Friends)

July 9th – Newark, BCMA Fan Fest

Aug 5th – Chelmsford, Hot Box Country & Folk Festival