Nick Offerman announces four UK shows for the summer

Actor and comedian Nick Offerman has announced four shows entitled ‘An Evening with Nick Offerman’, in the UK this summer.

Join Nick for an evening that compels listeners to chuckle, while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don’t attack one another with shovels. If the evening is light on dance, the audience has only themselves to blame.

Offerman is best-known for playing Ron Swanson on NBC’s ‘Parks & Recreation’ and his recent turn on HBO’s hit series ‘The Last of Us’. He has also been seen in ‘Fargo’, ‘Pam and Tommy’ and ‘Devs’.

He will next be seen in ‘The Resort’ for Peacock, ‘A League of Their Own’ for Amazon and ‘Making It’ for NBC.

Offerman has written five New York Times Bestselling books, including his latest, ‘Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside’ (Penguin Random House), ‘Paddle Your Own Canoe’, ‘Gumption’, ‘Good Clean Fun’, and ‘The Greatest Love Story Ever Told’, written with his wife, Megan Mullally.

In his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand-crafted items from wood, ranging from spoons and canoes to ukuleles.

The full dates for the shows are:

Tues 27 June London Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Thurs 29 June Liverpool Empire Theatre

Fri 30 June Glasgow Theatre Royal

Sun 2 July Manchester O2 Apollo

For tickets visit: https://myticket.co.uk/artists/nick-offerman