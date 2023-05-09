HomeFilm'Meg 2: The Trench': Jason Statham is back in action sequel -...

‘Meg 2: The Trench’: Jason Statham is back in action sequel – watch the trailer

2018 blockbuster ‘The Meg’ is getting a sequel, ‘Meg 2: The Trench’, and the first trailer has just arrived for it.

Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film stars Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Sienna Guillory, and Cliff Curtis.

Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ – where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!

‘Meg 2: The Trench’ features a screenplay by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber (‘The Meg’) and Dean Georgaris (‘The Meg’), and a screen story by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber, based on the novel ‘The Trench’ by Steve Alten.

‘Meg 2: The Trench’ will be released in the UK on 4th August 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

