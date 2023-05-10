‘My Fault’: trailer debuts for Prime Video’s Mercedes Ron adaptation

Prime Video has released the trailer for upcoming original film ‘My Fault’, based on Mercedes Ron’s best-selling ‘Culpables’ trilogy.

The film stars Nicole Wallace (‘Skam España’, ‘Parot’), Gabriel Guevara (‘Mañana es hoy’, ‘Hit’), Marta Hazas (‘Días mejores’, ‘Pequeñas coincidencias’), Iván Sánchez (‘Bosé’, ‘Hospital Central’), Eva Ruiz and Victor Varona (‘Cielo grande’, ‘Dani Who?’).

Credit: Prime Video

Noah has to leave her town, boyfriend and friends behind and move into the mansion of William Leister, her mother’s new rich husband. Seventeen years old, proud and independent, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. There, she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning. Noah soon discovers that behind the image of a model son, Nick hides a life of fighting, gambling and illegal car racing–exactly what she has always run away from.

Despite the abyss between them, both begin to feel an irresistible attraction that will soon turn into pure fire and unbridled passion. Neither the ongoing rivalry, nor the opposition of those around them can prevent them from falling secretly and madly in love. But Nick’s turbulent present and Noah’s stormy past will put to a test both their lives and their forbidden love.

The new original film ‘My Fault’ is produced by Pokeepsie Films (‘Veneciafrenia’, ’30 Coins’, ‘The bar’), with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang as producers and Domingo González as director and screenwriter.

‘My Fault’ will premiere 8th June on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of the Prime subscription. Prime subscribers in the UK can enjoy offers, free shipping and entertainment all in one subscription for just £8.99 per month or £95 per year. Sign-up to Prime Video now

This article contains an affiliate link. Sales through this link may result in us earning commission.