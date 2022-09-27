‘The Last of Us’ to air exclusively on Sky and NOW in 2023

A teaser trailer has been released for the eagerly anticipated series ‘The Last of Us’ coming exclusively to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2023. Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, The Last of Us will be available in all Sky markets including the UK & Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

‘The Last of Us’ story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Credit: HBO / Warner Media Credit: HBO / Warner Media

The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel and rising British star Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess and British actress Nico Parker as Sarah. Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Storm Reid as Riley and Merle Dandridge as Marlene. Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

‘The Last of Us’ is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us video game). The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog produce.

Each episode of ‘The Last of Us’ will be available at the same time as the US premiere each week and on demand thereafter.