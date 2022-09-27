Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Last of Us - season 1

TV

‘The Last of Us’ to air exclusively on Sky and NOW in 2023

Watch the teaser trailer now.

Published

A teaser trailer has been released for the eagerly anticipated series ‘The Last of Us’ coming exclusively to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2023. Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, The Last of Us will be available in all Sky markets including the UK & Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

‘The Last of Us’ story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel and rising British star Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess and British actress Nico Parker as Sarah. Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Storm Reid as Riley and Merle Dandridge as Marlene. Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, Elaine Miles as Florence, and Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

‘The Last of Us’ is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us video game). The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog produce.

Each episode of ‘The Last of Us’ will be available at the same time as the US premiere each week and on demand thereafter.

In this article:, , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini

EF Country

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Subject to Change’ review

Fascinating album of pure Country joy and skilled Pop influences.

5 days ago
The Suspect Episode 5 The Suspect Episode 5

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 5 preview

Joe tries to convince those around him of the truth.

7 days ago
Tom Baker Doctor Who Tom Baker Doctor Who

TV

Revisiting Tom Baker’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer reaches the early-1980s and the end of the Fourth Doctor's era.

4 days ago
Beth Nielson Chapman Beth Nielson Chapman

EF Country

Interview: Beth Nielsen Chapman reflects on her career, the craft of writing and new album ‘Crazy Town’

We talk to the Hall of Famer about her new album, 'Crazy Town' and more.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you