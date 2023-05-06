MacKenzie Porter releases the Lainey Wilson-penned ‘Chasing Tornadoes’ from her upcoming debut album

There’s a storm brewing. Big Loud Records country songstress MacKenzie Porter is setting off sirens with a perfect mix of timeless country and shimmery pop in ‘Chasing Tornadoes’. We interviewed MacKenzie in March and you can read that interview right here.

Returning with more of her “mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs” (Billboard), her newest adrenaline-filled offering is an addicting, twist-and-turn-filled tale of a wild lifestyle and an unpredictable relationship. Written by Emily Landis, Jamie Moore, and Lainey Wilson, and produced by studio mastermind Joey Moi, the song’s electric lyrics find Porter spiraling:

‘Cause baby I’m a sidewinder

Storm rider

I’m going down like a telephone wire

You’re a mustang runaway

Two lane drifter

I must have a thing for twisters

Hot as Arizona

Cold as Colorado

Trying to catch that feeling like lightning in a bottle

I’m gonna go where the wild wind blows

Tearing up the road

Chasing tornadoes

Ignoring the tornado warnings, Porter stares into the eye of the storm, running a hundred miles an hour while slinging her lightning strike vocals around the whirlwind. Throwing caution out the window, the international triple threat embraces the fast life on the supped-up track, perfect for a summertime drive down a dirt road.

“‘Chasing Tornadoes’ is the first song off of my full-length, debut album with Big Loud,” beams Porter. “We have so much new music coming, and this is the perfect intro to what the rest of the record feels like. It’s such a fun, feel-good song, and I can’t wait to play it live!”