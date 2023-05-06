Randall King releases new song ‘When My Baby’s in Boots’ ahead of a busy summer of shows

With a healthy dose of charm and twang, Hereford, Texas native Randall King adds a boot stompin’ honky tonk tune to his set list with his new ‘When My Baby’s In Boots,’ available everywhere now on Warner Music Nashville.



Detailing the irresistible toe-tapping power a pair of Luccheses have on his girl, King tees up a song best enjoyed under the neon lights on a night out on the town. We last saw Randall over here in the UK in March for the C2C festival and he will be coming back for headlining shows in September. Read out interview with Randall right here.

“Here it is y’all! Ain’t no tellin what happens, “When my baby’s in boots!” shares King.



‘When My Baby’s In Boots’ is a continuation of King’s neon era, ushered in by his latest release ‘Green Eyes Blue’ and viral fan favourite ‘You In A Honky Tonk,’ the latter of which featured on his major label debut album ‘Shot Glass’. Paying homage to the influencers of his neotraditional sound, the crooning ‘Green Eyes Blue’ landed critical appraise, with Billboard stating “it’s the honeyed, distinctive timbre of his voice and the vitality in his songs that hoist his staunchly traditional sound above the plethora of recently released, ‘90s country-tinged songs.”



Set to perform on May 9 as part of the Academy of Country Music’s “ACM Country Kickoff At The Star” in Frisco, Texas preceding the 58th ACM Awards on Thursday, May 11 on Amazon Prime, King recently announced he will continue his international trek this fall with nine European tour dates. Already known for his road warrior diet of over 150 dates each year touring across the United States, the hustling King recently announced the continuation of his trek into the winter as direct support on select dates of Jon Pardi’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.’