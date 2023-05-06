Canaan Smith & Emily Weisband give us ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ vibes with new song ‘Diamond on the Dresser’

Williamsburg, Virginia native Canaan Smith shares one of his most personal tracks to date with the release of new single ‘Diamond on the Dresser’ featuring Grammy-winning songwriter and singer Emily Weisband, is out now via ONErpm.

Digging deep, Smith wrote the song with James McNair and he produced the track himself. Over his career to date, Smith has seen how his fans connect to his more stripped-back and personal songs, and ‘Diamond on the Dresser’ is his most soul-baring since ‘Bronco’, the title track from his 2015 debut album. We think it’s a wonderful track with big ‘Whiskey Lullaby’ vibes happening between Smith and Weisband as they sing about the destruction of a marriage in a very raw and real way.

“The subject of ‘Diamond on the Dresser’ hits close to home as I have family members struggling with alcohol addiction. There have been many instances where it has impacted on me and my family, which is why this is such a personal song for me to share,” explains Smith. “I hope I can shed light on this tough subject and raise awareness for anyone else going through a similar situation, and that this song is a wake-up call for whoever needs it.”

‘Diamond on the Dresser’ marks the first time Smith has recorded a collaboration with a female artist sharing vocals. Speaking about putting her vocals on the track Weisband says:

“I was writing with McNair and Canaan and they played me this song they’d written together… I had chills, it just felt classic and sincere. It reminded me of a modern-day ‘Whiskey Lullaby’. When he asked me weeks later to sing it with him I was just really honored that he thought I could add something to it!”

Smith adds, “It was so cool to get a reaction like that from such a fantastic songwriter and it validated my belief that this song is something special. I’d envisioned the song as a duet so it was a no-brainer to ask Emily to put her vocals on. The end result surpasses my hopes and expectations.”

‘Diamond on the Dresser’ is Smith’s third release since embarking on his path as an independent artist in 2022. It’s the follow-up to last year’s ‘Heartbreak Heaven’ and this year’s ‘Down in Flames’, which picked up support from Apple Music.

For more information about Canaan Smith and to keep up-to-date with his live dates, please visit https://canaansmith.com.

Follow Canaan on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.