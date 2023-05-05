More acts announced for P!nk’s BST Hyde Park shows

P!nk has revealed more performers for her two shows this summer as part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

Taking place on Saturday 24th June and Sunday 25th June, the shows have already confirmed that Gwen Stefani will be a special guest. Today it’s been revealed that P!nk will also be joined by Sam Ryder, Sam Tompkins, GAYLE, Maddie Zahm, Mae Stephens and Will Linley on Saturday.

On the Sunday, she will be joined by Maddie Zahm, Valencia Grace, Nell Mescal and Beren Olivia.

P!nk will bring her immensely powerful voice and high octane live show back to UK shores for the first time since 2019’s phenomenal sold out ‘Beautiful Trauma World Tour’. In a London exclusive performance, P!nk will open BST Hyde Park 2023 and joins the previously announced legendary BST headliners: Guns N’ Roses (30th June), Take That (1st July), BLACKPINK (2nd July), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (6th + 8th July) and Billy Joel (7th July) and Lana Del Rey (9th July), making this another stellar year for the hugely popular London festival.

P!nk says, “It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much…. So it’s finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

For more information and tickets head over to www.bst-hydepark.com.