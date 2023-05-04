‘Gladiators’: the first two Gladiators are unveiled for the BBC reboot

The first two Gladiators have been revealed for the BBC’s upcoming reboot of the iconic sports entertainment gameshow ‘Gladiators’.

Known as Fury and Steel, the first two Gladiators were revealed on ‘The One Show’ last night (3rd May).

FURY

Professional Exeter Chiefs Rugby Player, Jodie Ounsley, is named ‘Fury’ thanks to her power and passion for competition. A former England Women’s Rugby Seven’s player, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu British Champion and five times World Coal Carrying champion, she won the title of Deaf Sports Personality of The Year in 2020.

Jodie has Gladiators in her blood, her father was a contender on the show in 2008, and she has been training to outdo him ever since. When she was younger she even dressed up as a Gladiator and practiced the games in her living room! Contenders beware, when that game starts you’ll feel the wrath of ‘Fury’.

STEEL

UK CrossFit star, Zack George, won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, and also ranked number 26 out of a whopping 126,461 on the global CrossFit leader board! His unbreakable strength has earned him the name ‘Steel’.

Zack was motivated to help people with their fitness after undertaking his own personal fitness journey as a teenager. As Steel, he hopes that he can inspire a new, young generation of fans to get into fitness as well. Like Steel he’s strong, tough and nothing will break him, including those contenders!

Fury (AKA Jodie Ounsley) says: “Watching ‘Gladiators’ growing up I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one! I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury.”

Steel (AKA Zack George) says: “I was inspired by the Gladiators as a child, but never imagined I’d be physically fit enough to be considered a ‘superhuman’! I hope a new generation of fans will look up to me as their new strong, unbreakable hero, Steel.”

The 11-part series made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Alternative UK will see a new generation of superhuman Gladiators compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength. They will take part in a series of brand new games alongside classic challenges, climaxing with fan-favourite The Eliminator.

Audiences can be the first to experience the power of the new Gladiators by applying for free tickets at https://www.applausestore.com/book-gladiators-2023.