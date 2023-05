Iconic Journey guitarist Neal Schon to release anticipated ‘Journey Through Time’ album

Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Neal Schon’s ‘Journey Through Time’, a live concert recorded on February 9, 2018 at The Independent In San Francisco, CA, on May 19, 2023. This is the show where Neal Schon, founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Journey, first debuted “Journey Through Time” along with two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former Journey and Santana bandmate, Gregg Rolie. Joining Schon and Rolie were current Journey member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake) on bass, and John Varn on keyboards and vocals.

Performing to a sold out crowd for a benefit show to raise money for victims of the fires that had ravaged the North Bay area of the San Francisco region in October 2017, the band played songs spanning Journey’s entire catalog, largely focusing on the band’s ’70s repertoire, including the band’s first three albums, ;Journey’, ‘Look Into The Future’, and ‘Next’.

Pre-order/save ‘Journey Through Time’ HERE: https://orcd.co/nealschon



Multi-Grammy nominated Schon founded Journey in 1972 and remains the sole consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. Before founding Journey, Schon was also a member of Santana and has performed with a variety of other acts including Bad English, Hardline, and HSAS and with Jan Hammer and Paul Rodgers (Bad Company, Free). He has released 10 solo albums over the course of his career as well, with his guitar style being described as soulful and melodic and admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince.Journey’s worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time.

‘Journey Through Time’ Track-listing:



1. I’m Gonna Leave You

2. Look Into The Future

3. Kohoutek

4. Daydream

5. La Do La

6. Line Of Fire

7. Walk’s Like A Lady

8. Feelin’ That Way

9. Anytime

10. Lights

11. Still They Ride

12. Separate Ways

13. Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’

14. Wheel In The Sky

15. Patiently (Medley)

16. Trial By Fire (Medley)

17. Stay Awhile (Medley)

18. Mystery Mountain

19. Of A Lifetime

20. Just The Same Way

21. Lovin’ You Is Easy



Line-Up:

Neal Schon – Guitar

Gregg Rolie – Keyboards, Vocals

Marco Mendoza – Bass

Deen Castronovo – Drums, Vocals

John Varn – Keyboards, Vocals