Mike Ross releases the bold, gutsy ‘Third Eye Open’ album ahead of UK shows

Mike Ross releases his 12-track album, ‘Third Eye Open’: a gritty, eloquent, riff-busting, rambunctious, rock-infused revelation. “Mike Ross has nailed it,” said FabricationsHQ, “’Third Eye Open’ takes in just about every musical influence Ross has, sonically shaping them around a big, bold, gritty and guitar gutsy 12 song collection…’

Rushonrock, meanwhile, dubbed the album a ‘Southern Rock Wrapped Riffathon’, whilst Powerplay described Mike’s work as “like Led Zep fronted by Charlie Starr…” “It’s the hard-hitting songs… that really make this album an essential purchase,” they said, awarding the album a stonking 9/10.

“Well, this is stunning,” said Fireworks Magazine, “Mike Ross seems to dance to his own tune and that allows him to add twists, turns and a dirty glitter ball too. ‘Third Eye Open’; seventh heaven achieved.”

“My literal life’s work has been to make authentic, heartfelt music,” Mike says, “music that transcends boundaries and raises spirits. The overwhelmingly positive way in which my new album ‘Third Eye Open’ has been greeted by fans and industry alike assures me that this quest has not been in vain. I’m everlastingly grateful for your appreciation”

Check it out for yourself: ‘Third Eye Open’ – “A full throttle no holds barred musical extravaganza” (Blues Matters) is out now on all formats. Click here for more information and buying links.

Ross will be out on tour in the UK in May and June at the following dates:

May 2: Coulsdon TNMC

May 13: Stockton Blues Festival*

May16: Broadstairs The Wrotham

May 20: St Austell Band Club*

May 24: Brighton The Greys

May 25: Bournemouth Poole Hill Brewery

May 26: Gillingham (Kent) Riverside Music Club



June 11: London Princess Alexandra, Crouch End*

June 23: Hastings, Black Box *

June 24: Sheffield Honey Bee Blues Club

June 25: Leicester HRH AOR Blues Crows

*solo show

For ticket information click right here