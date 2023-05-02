Madonna to release 6-LP rainbow edition of ‘Finally Enough Love’ in June

Madonna will release a rainbow vinyl edition of her 6-LP release ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ on 23rd June 2023.

The release will arrive prior to the launch of the Queen of Pop’s ‘Celebration Tour’, which will see her performing across the globe.

‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ was originally released as a limited-edition 6-LP set on red and black vinyl. That version sold out in three days during pre-orders and remains highly sought after. That 50-track vinyl version will see a wider release next month when it debuts on rainbow vinyl.

The release spans Madonna’s entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world’s top producers. Along with fan favourites, the set also features several rare remix recordings that debuted commercially last year.

Earlier this year, Madonna announced her upcoming global ‘Celebration Tour’. The shows will cover four decades of music and feature live performances of many of Madonna’s greatest hits. The tour begins on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and is scheduled to travel to 35 cities in North America and Europe. Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows were recently announced.

The track listing for ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’ is:



“Holiday” (7” Version)

“Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

“Material Girl” (7” Version)

“Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

“Open Your Heart” (Video Version)

“Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

“Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

“Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

“Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

“Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix)

“Vogue” (Single Version)

“Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

“Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

“Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit)

“Fever” (Radio Edit)

“Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

“Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

“Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

“Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

“Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)

“Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix)

“Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

“American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

“Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

“Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix)

“What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

“Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)

“Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit)

“American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit)

“Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit)

“Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) – Britney Spears feat. Madonna

“Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit)

“Love Profusion” (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit)

“Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

“Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)

“Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)

“Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

“4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

“Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)

“Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

“Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

“Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

“Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)

“Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)

“Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

“Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) – feat. Nicki Minaj

“Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

“I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

“Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee

“I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)