Breland announces UK & European shows alongside his appearance at the Long Road festival

Following his hugely acclaimed performances at this year’s C2C Festival, platinum selling star BRELAND (Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville) has announced his debut headline tour of the UK & Europe.



Ahead of his UK return BRELAND says, “The UK has been so important for me as a performer. After my first trip out there last year, I knew I had found an audience that could grow with me over time. I’d love to be one of the primary ambassadors for country music overseas, and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running on this debut headline tour.”

Credit: SJM





The headline tour will begin in Europe in early September before rolling into the UK for five dates, including London’s Electric Ballroom on September 9th. Tickets for all dates are available for pre-sale from 10am Thursday 4th May, with general sale commencing at 10am the following day. All available to purchase via https://www.brelandmusic.com/tour/



Ahead of the headline tour, BRELAND will be performing the main stage at The Long Road Festival on August 27th. In Europe he will also be performing as part of the ‘Heart To Heart’ songwriter series for three dates in Germany in August.



BRELAND will perform the shows on the back of playing to his largest US audiences yet. He is currently touring arenas across North America with Walker Hayes and will then be joining country icon Shania Twain on her tour in June. BRELAND and Shania have also collaborated on a release of a new version of ‘Inhale/Exhale AIR’ taken from her new album ‘Queen Of Me’.



Rapidly proving himself the brightest star to emerge from Nashville in recent times, BRELAND has more exciting announcements to follow soon ahead of his headline tour.



BRELAND UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

August

27th – Leicestershire, The Long Road Festival *

29th – Dusseldorf, Capitol Theatre **

30th – Hamburg, Grobe Freiheit **

31st – Berlin, Urania **



September – Headline Dates

2nd – Oslo, Krosset

3rd – Stockholm, Nalen Klubb

4th – Copenhagen, Ideal Bar

6th – Amsterdam, Paradiso Upstairs

8th – Bristol, Thekla

9th – London, Electric Ballroom

10th – Manchester, Gorilla

12th – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

13th – Belfast, Empire Music Hall



* festival performance

** Heart To Heart songwriter series