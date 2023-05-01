Christina Martin releases bombastic ‘Little Princess’ ahead of UK festival date & new album

Canadian singer-songwriter Christina Martin returns with her latest single ‘Little Princess’ from her imminent new album. After the robust opening singles ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘In Control’, ‘Little Princess’ rushes onto the scene as a triumphant third offering. A rousing ode to Martin’s elder brother, it’s a soaring strings-led rocker that boasts a potent blend of headshaking swagger and orchestral class.

Martin has a raw troubadour’s talent for making the personal universal, and ‘Little Princess’ is no exception. A rockier, rowdier beast than the album’s previous singles, it gallops forward at a relentless pace, lending the piece a desperate and determined tone. Martin’s vocals sit elegantly, coolly, over those roaring guitars.

“Growing up I admired my older brother, who was a gifted artist, but also a rebel. He died in 2013 of an opioid overdose at the age of 41.This song touches on our relationship, and a memory of writing my first prose and wanting to impress him with it. We were two embryonic artists, intrinsically bound by blood and similarities, and yet with mental illness in the mix, we kept each other at arm’s length,” says Christina on the emotional impact behind ‘Little Princess’.

Christina Martin is a powerhouse musician, songsmith, and performer hailing from the windswept East Coast of Canada. Her music dances effortlessly through Pop, Rock, Folk and Americana traditions but stays deftly unchained by any one label, refusing to be pigeon-holed and unafraid to dip into stranger waters. From her Austin-inflected 2002 debut ‘Pretty Things’, through more rousing rocky climbs such as 2015’s ‘It’ll Be Alright’, to the sweeping cinematic dreamscape of 2018’s ‘Impossible to Hold’, Martin is an artist who is constantly shifting, and constantly evolving. Through it all runs a backbone of raw honesty about the human condition. Be they personal confessions or narrative tales, each song is lovingly crafted, and hits in the heart like a well-thrown punch. With a brand new album on the way in August 2023, promising to be more sweeping and orchestral than ever before, Christina Martin is going from strength to strength.

Martin is playing the Maverick festival here in the UK in the summer – tickets can be found here – with a full UK tour to come in March 2024.