Alana Springsteen announces the July release of ‘Twenty Something: Figuring it Out’ & releases the title track now

Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen announces the July 14th release of ‘TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out’ – the daringly honest second installment of her three-part debut album, ‘TWENTY SOMETHING’. An up-close look at her journey toward the life-changing empowerment of true self-discovery, ‘Figuring It Out’ features tell-all title track ‘twenty something’: a confessional and candidly detailed piece of self-reflection out now.

Pre-order or pre-save ‘Twenty Something: Figuring it Out’ right here.

Part II follows the release of ‘TWENTY SOMETHING: Messing It Up’ – the widely acclaimed first instalment on which the 22-year-old Virginia Beach, VA, native opened up about all the mistakes and misadventures of early adulthood. Now, on this six-track collection of soul-baring songs all co-penned by Springsteen, she sheds light on the steps she’s taken to shake off her insecurities, lean into life’s endless contradictions, and learn what she truly needs to be happy and healthy.

“‘Figuring It Out’ explores a lot of the work I’ve been doing on myself over the past few years – I really call myself out in these songs,” admits Springsteen. “Finding my true self has meant giving up on seeing things in black-and-white and getting comfortable with the gray. What does it mean to live with integrity? To have a strong moral compass? Defining these concepts for myself has been a process, but one that’s given me the beginnings of a blueprint to help me live life on my own terms. The journey of writing, recording, and singing these songs live has helped me do that. Through them, I’ve gotten to know myself and so many people who are in various stages of doing the same work. Also, there’s a really unique collaboration on this project with a song called ‘ghost in my guitar’ that I’m insanely excited about and proud of. It still feels a little surreal. I can’t wait to tell that story.”

Although ‘Figuring It Out’ confronts such complex issues as fractured friendships, post-heartbreak healing, and struggles with self-worth, Springsteen brightens every song with her magnetic voice and sing-along-ready hooks – not to mention, her one-of-a-kind gift for crafting highly specific lyrics that resonate on a near-universal level. A perfect example of that dynamic, ‘twenty something’ brings both diary-like detail and whip-smart humor to an intimate account of the nonstop emotional roller coaster of life in your 20s. Sparked from a voice memo she recorded alone on piano, the quietly soaring track finds Springsteen owning up to all her flaws – including everything from minor bad habits like letting her car run on fumes to more deep-rooted problems like imposter syndrome – and ultimately speaks to the power and peace of mind that comes with fully embracing your imperfections.

ALANA SPRINGSTEEN’S TWENTY SOMETHING: Figuring It Out Track list:

1. “twenty something” (Alana Springsteen, Liz Rose, AJ Pruis, Trannie Anderson)*

2. “chameleon” (Alana Springsteen, Sasha Alex Sloan, King Henry)+

3. “here’s to all my exes” (Alana Springsteen, Will Weatherly, Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins)^

4. “hypocrite” (Alana Springsteen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Will Weatherly, Ryan Beaver)*

5. “when we were friends” (Alana Springsteen, Sasha Alex Sloan, Pete Good)#

6. “ghost in my guitar” (Alana Springsteen, Ido Zmishlany, Delacey, Sarah Solovay)**

* Produced by Chris LaCorte and Alana Springsteen

+ Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and Alana Springsteen

^ Produced by Will Weatherly and Alana Springsteen

# Produced by Pete Good and Alana Springsteen

** Produced by Ido Zmishlany and Alana Springsteen