Kesha to release new album ‘Gag Order’ in May

Kesha will release new album ‘Gag Order’ on 19th May 2023 via Kemosabe/RCA Records it has been announced.

Produced by Rick Rubin, the set will drop its first two tracks – ‘Eat the Acid’ and ‘Fine Line’ – this Friday (28th April 2023). The album has been labeled ‘post-pop’ by Kesha and is described as ‘a full-bodied collection that flows like a stream-of-conscious journey through the psychedelic dark depths of the human psyche followed by basking in the cleansing light when finally reaching the surface’.

Executive produced by Kesha, ‘Gag Order’ is an album unlike anything the singer-songwriter has released so far in her career. On the record Kesha finds empowerment in her own voice and embarks on a journey of self-discovery and learning.

“Without the darkness there is no light. I finally let my darkness have the light. I cannot fight the truth of this life being difficult and painful. It is for everyone,” wrote Kesha in an album manifesto on Nylon. “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, colour to the emotions we all have. The good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

