Rock veterans Extreme release two new songs from upcoming album ‘Six’

Multi-platinum hard rock icons Extreme’s latest single ‘Rise’ has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1 alongside a fiery music video which has received over 2 million views to date. The critically acclaimed track, from their new album ‘Six’, which is out June 9 via earMUSIC, has earned praise from international top tier media outlets including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World.

The band—Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)—have now shared two new singles, ‘Banshee’ and ‘#Rebel’, along with dazzling videos to accompany each.

‘Banshee’ is a seductive classic hard rock tune with a chugging rhythm section, playful guitar wizardry and electrifying vocals that testify to the power and inspiration of the female form and spirit. ‘#Rebel’, meanwhile, takes on scathing so-called keyboard warriors with its head-nodding beat and searing dive bomb lead guitar runs serving up the harder edges of Extreme’s sound. “We’re calling out those trolls who can’t back up their words,” explains Cherone.

Extreme are also excited to announce they will bring ‘Six’s music to audiences across the globe on the “Thicker Than Blood Tour.” The tour will see the band play across North America from April 29 and Australia from Sept 6 – 13 where they will be joined by special guests Living Colour. Extreme will also bring the “Thicker Than Blood Tour” to audiences in Japan from September 17-26. Tickets for Australia are on sale now. Japan dates will go on sale April 22. GA tickets and VIP upgrades–which include access to the band’s soundcheck–for the North American dates will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10:00 A.M. local time.