Jim Kirkpatrick – ‘Dead Man Walking’ album review

Songwriter, vocalist and guitar slinger Jim Kirkpatrick has released his latest, eagerly awaited, ten track solo album ‘Dead Man Walking’, which impressively showcases Jim’s multiple rock and blues talents and expands his variety and range into pastures and prairies new. Guitarist for rock band FM, Kirkpatrick has now earned the title of ‘England’s equivalent to Joe Bonnamassa’ from Blues Matters and this album certainly shows off those blues chops of his.

Aside from his studio recordings, Kirkpatrick has also worked and toured with many other big hitters, worldwide, several of whom have collaborated with him on his solo material. Striking out as a solo artist, Jim made a seismic and immediate impact, and earned well deserved acclaim, as a songwriter, guitarist, vocalist (and live performer) with his critically acclaimed, 2020, twelve-track solo album ‘Ballad of a Prodigal Son’. Now, Jim’s following up that triumphant solo outing with his forthcoming album of new material: ‘Dead Man Walking’, recorded at Dale View, Brooklyn and Electric Pepperland Studios between September 2021 – February 2023. mixed and mastered by Jim Griffiths at Principal Audio, and produced by Jim Kirkpatrick himself.

“Dead Man Walking’ is the culmination of the last couple of years’ hard work since ‘Ballad of a Prodigal Son’,” explains Jim, “I’ve been pretty much constantly on the road so this album took a little bit longer to finish than I’d hoped for but I’m really happy with the results. I think some of my strongest tracks ever are on this album. I’ve incorporated some country, Americana and gospel influences in with the usual blend of rock and blues.”

Opener ‘Promised Land’ welcomes the listener to the album with what feels like a song that would have been sung by blue collar workmen of years past. A harmonised vocal line further enhanced by a steel strung acoustic and tambourine beat sets the stage for this strong ten song offering from Kirkpatrick. The title track ‘Dead Man Walking’ which follows is laced with hints of 80’s Bon Jovi as well as southern tinged country. Previously released single ‘Union Train’ also offers the listener a look into Kirkpatrick’s Southern country rock tastes complete with harmonica interludes and licks of cowbell. It is also enhanced with an appearance by Clare ‘Fluff’ Smith on the fiddle.

Kirkpatrick kicks off ‘Razor’s Edge’ with gritty double stops followed by a soulful blues solo before launching into a hard driven chorus; a prime example of why he’s carving his way into the blues community where as classic rock fans will be pleased with ‘Life On The Run’, a powerful number complete with harmonised vocals in the chorus and intermittent pentatonic guitar runs which coincide into a tightly played guitar solo. It’s worth noting that Kirkpatrick plays bass as well as guitar on both of the above mentioned showcasing his abilities further.

The halfway point of the album is brought in by ‘The Journey Home’, a contender for a top three on the album with Kirkpatrick’s voice shining against the backdrop of a hammond organ and subtle guitar backing. The chorus is powerful and the track is bound to work well in a live setting with it’s harmonised guitar solo looking to impress. What follows shortly after is perhaps the strongest song on the album ‘Road Of Bones’. It’s a hard task to not tap your feet and nod your head to this bold blues number. Its full throttle from the start with an energy built from Leon Cave (Status Quo) on drums, Jim Davis on keys, with Kirkpatrick taking lead on vocals, guitar, bass and percussion. His voice suits the grit and dirt of the song and it sits on the album as a blend of Bonnamassa, the late Gary Moore and Jared James Nichols.

If you think ‘Heaven Above’ is going to be the title of a ballad, think again as a bluesy rock riff paves the way for a somewhat 70’s rock feel of a song; think bands such as Aerosmith, Cheap Trick and Journey. Of course, there’s another searing guitar solo; what 70’s rock song would be complete without one?! What is pleasant about Kirkpatrick’s guitar work throughout though is the feel. What I’m talking about is his ability to feel what he’s playing. Its soulful, bluesy and he’s not trying to squeeze in extra notes where they don’t fit, he’s playing from the heart. ‘Hold On’ features more of this guitar work supplemented by some beautiful gospel voice work throughout.

Album closer ‘I Fall Apart’ is actually a cover of Rory Gallagher’s 1971 classic in which Kirkpatrick describes it as being “very different from the original version, there’s an epic orchestral score on it”. The orchestra rings in the final part of the song and therefore album with a bang and proves why this album should be on blues, rock, country and any sort of music fans radar.

Credit: Chris Childs

Tracklist: 1. Promised Land 2. Dead Man Walking 3. Razors Edge 4. Life On The Run 5. The Journey Home 6. Union Train 7. Road Of Bones 8. Heaven Above 9. Hold On 10. I Fall Apart Record Label: Release Date: April 21st Buy ‘Dead Man Walking’ now