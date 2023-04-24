Brandy Clark releases the very personal new song ‘She Smoked in the House’

11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark has released her new song, ‘She Smoked In The House’, the second to be shared from her forthcoming self-titled May 19th album.

Of the song, Clark shares, “I was driving around listening to a lot of Merle Haggard. I got stuck on ‘Are the Good Times Really Over for Good’ for weeks. That song really makes me think of my grandparents and that generation. I just couldn’t get away from it. So I started on a song called ‘They Smoked in the House,’ but I just couldn’t connect with it in the way that I needed to. I remembered someone once telling me that to be general, you must be specific and so I pivoted and started working on ‘SHE Smoked in the House.’

The ‘SHE’ is my grandma Ruth. To this day, my grandma Ruth is my favorite character to ever walk the planet. Looking back, I wrote this song because I was missing her and the things that she valued in life. I never thought that it would ever be on a record. It was for me….but now it’s for you, too.”

‘She Smoked In The House’ is the second song unveiled from Clark’s highly-anticipated new self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and will be released May 19 on Warner Records (pre-order/pre-save). Ahead of the release, first single, ‘Buried,’ debuted last month to critical acclaim.

Clark has also been confirmed to play the Black Deer festival in Kent on June 18th too before heading out on a series of American dates:

TOUR DATES

June 18—Kent, UK—Black Deer Festival

June 23—Katonah, NY—American Roots Music Festival

June 25—Vienna, VA—Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

August 6—Richmond, VA—The National*

August 8—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

August 9—Charleston, SC—Charleston Music Hall*

August 10—Greensboro, NC—Carolina Theatre*

August 11—Charlotte, NC—The Knight Theater*

August 18—Beverly, MA—The Cabot*

August 19—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

August 20—Nashua, NH—Nashua Center for the Arts*

August 22—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music Theatre*

September 14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

March 1-8, 2024—Miami, FL—Cayamo Cruise

*with Mary Chapin Carpenter