Parker McCollum reveals track list & a stellar set of writers behind the songs on upcoming album ‘Never Enough’

On his new album, ‘Never Enough’, set to release May 12, MCA Nashville (Snakefarm in the UK) multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Parker McCollum showcases the depth in his songwriting, and the evolution of his artistry.



‘Never Enough’, the highly anticipated follow-up to McCollum’s breakout major label debut, ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’, is available to pre-order now. McCollum has also joined an elite group of all-genre stars chosen for Spotify’s new mobile feature, Countdown Pages – a destination for fans to pre-save, watch exclusive video Clips, and see a timer count down to release day. The album’s lead single ‘Handle On You,’ shoot-it-straight confession ‘Stoned,’ and previous releases ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’ and ‘Speed,’ are featured on ‘Never Enough’ (produced by Jon Randall), as McCollum teams up with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row.



McCollum kicked off a packed US 2023 touring schedule selling out shows in Columbus, Detroit and Cincinnati. In addition to headlining dates in major markets, the dedicated road-warrior can be seen performing at some of country music’s high-profile US festivals including Stagecoach, Country Thunder and iHeartCountry Festival, plus sharing the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church later this year.

