Parker McCollum reveals track list & a stellar set of writers behind the songs on upcoming album ‘Never Enough’

|On his new album, ‘Never Enough’, set to release May 12, MCA Nashville (Snakefarm in the UK) multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Parker McCollum showcases the depth in his songwriting, and the evolution of his artistry.
‘Never Enough’, the highly anticipated follow-up to McCollum’s breakout major label debut, ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’, is available to pre-order now. McCollum has also joined an elite group of all-genre stars chosen for Spotify’s new mobile feature, Countdown Pages – a destination for fans to pre-save, watch exclusive video Clips, and see a timer count down to release day. The album’s lead single ‘Handle On You,’ shoot-it-straight confession ‘Stoned,’ and previous releases ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere’ and ‘Speed,’ are featured on ‘Never Enough’ (produced by Jon Randall), as McCollum teams up with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row.
McCollum kicked off a packed US 2023 touring schedule selling out shows in Columbus, Detroit and Cincinnati. In addition to headlining dates in major markets, the dedicated road-warrior can be seen performing at some of country music’s high-profile US festivals including Stagecoach, Country Thunder and iHeartCountry Festival, plus sharing the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church later this year.
|Parker McCollum’s Never Enough Track List:
1. “Hurricane” (Parker McCollum, David Lee Murphy, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)
2. “Best I Never Had” (Parker McCollum, Will Bundy, Brett James)
3. “Things I Never Told You” (Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Taylor Phillips)
4. “Burn It Down” (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
5. “Stoned” (Parker McCollum, Mark Holman, Brett James)
6. “Handle On You” (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell)
7. “Lessons From An Old Man” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
8. “Tough People Do” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
9. “Speed” (Parker McCollum, Ryan Beaver)
10. “Tails I Lose” (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
11. “I Ain’t Going Nowhere” (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
12. “Too Tight This Time” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
13. “Don’t Blame Me” (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
14. “Have Your Heart Again” (Parker McCollum, Ashley Gorley, Lee Miller)
15. “Wheel” (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)Produced by Jon Randall