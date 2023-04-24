Eli Young Band add more live UK dates around the Long Road festival in August

As well as appearing at The Long Road festival in Leicestershire, UK this August Multi-Platinum Country hitmakers Eli Young Band have announced their Break Up In A Bar… U.K. tourfor this summer, with stops in Manchester, London, and Glasgow. This eagerly anticipated tour comes after their hugely successful 50-date North American tour in support of their most recent album ‘Love Talking’.

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 28th April at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk, this is an event not to be missed.

Credit: Live Nation

Eli Young Band have come a long way since their formation as college classmates 20 years ago, since becoming the biggest groups in country music. Showcasing their Texas roots with their own songs and playing their own instruments. The foursome—Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson. – amassed 14 Billboard charting singles, including four No. 1 hits via 4x Platinum ‘Crazy Girl’, 2x Platinum ‘Even If It Breaks Your Heart’ and Platinum ‘Love Ain’t’ and ‘Drunk Last Night’. Their incredible success has seen them earn multiple award nominations including GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards as well as being awarded Billboard No.1 Country Song of the Year.



Break Up in a Bar… U.K. TOUR

Monday 28th August Manchester O2 Ritz

Tuesday 29th August London Islington Assembly Hall

Wednesday 30th August Glasgow Old Fruitmarket



