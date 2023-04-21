Nicki Nicole collaborates with Rels B on new single ‘qué le pasa conmigo?’

Argentine artist Nicki Nicole has collaborated with Spanish rapper Rels B for her new single ‘qué le pasa conmigo?’.

Taken from her forthcoming album ‘Alma’, ‘qué le pasa conmigo’ was co-written by Nicole and Rels. You can watch the music video at the top of this article.

“When Rels B and I recorded ‘que le pasa conmigo?’ we realized it was a hit.” Nicole shares, “We have been messaging each other a lot waiting for this moment so that everyone can listen to it. It’s the second song of my next album ‘Alma’ and it makes me happy, sincerely I’m very happy. I hope you like it as much as we do.”

‘Qué le pasa conmigo?’ is the follow-up to Nicole’s latest track ‘No voy a llorar’, which has garnered more than 13 million streams on YouTube.

Nicole is currently starring on the Netflix show, ‘La Firma’. She serves as the only female judge alongside Rauw Alejandro, Yandel, Tainy and Lex Borrero, on the Netflix competition show seeking to find the next Latin superstar.

22-year-old Nicole has established herself as a dominating force in music with an explosive fan base and over 14.5 million Instagram followers.