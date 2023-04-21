Bella White – ‘Among Other Things’ album review

Originally from Calgary, Bella White got her breakthrough with the release of her debut album ‘Just Like Leaving’ back in 2020. Since then she’s signed with Rounder Records, won critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone and American Songwriter and performed at SXSW, Stagecoach and Merlefest. Now she’s back with the follow-up, ‘Among Other Things’.

The 10-track project opens with ‘The Way I Oughta Go’, which sees White looking back at a relationship breakdown and wondering what to do next. It balances bright chords, stomping drums and plenty of fiddle – a running thread throughout the album – with a sense of confusion as she looks at her parents’ relationships. I really liked the wistful feel of the song as well as its timeless quality; her voice has a brittle yet retro quality to it that makes the track sound like it could have been taken from almost any era in country music and the honky-tonk-style piano is a nice touch as well.

One area where White really shines is on her ear for a great lyric. ‘My glass is always empty, it don’t take me much to cry’ on the sparse, twangy ‘Flowers On My Bedside’ is a highlight, showcasing the tremble in her voice, whilst the stripped-back waltz ‘Dishes’ has shedloads of lyrical detail and an odd yet sweetly romantic feel as White sings about ‘sunlight on my shoulders… reading a book about California’. ‘Rhodenendron was another highlight, with its dreamy melody and observational narrative about a mother robin dodging snakes and housecats as she works to feed her babies. The song has a gorgeous dreamy, gentle feel about it and I loved its quietly hopeful message as well as the particularly delicate quality of White’s vocals.

For me some of the best tracks are the more upbeat numbers, such as ‘Break My Heart’, which blends a lively, swinging melody with introspective lyrics about an uncommitted lover and some impressive long notes from White, or the shuffling ‘Numbers’ with its quick delivery and belting vocals. I also enjoyed ‘Marilyn’, a character study of a woman who ‘buy[s] trinkets for the bathroom and good wine’ and her awful husband, who White delivers some truly biting criticism of alongside beautiful harmonies, and the old Western movie vibe of ‘Worth My While’, which brought out a sweetness and yearning in White’s voice.

After the soft, accordion-led ‘The Best Of Me’, the album closes with the acoustic title track, which for me feels like it brings the record full circle. Like the opener, it echoes back to the theme of uncertainty, with a slightly knowing quality as White frankly reflects on where she is in life over an uplifting melody. ‘Today I’ll look but tomorrow I’ll see’, she sings, leaving the listener unsure of where the journey’s going to take her next, but willing to go there with her.

Overall ‘Among Other Things’ is a solid record with a classic vibe that shows off White’s distinctive vocals and narrative skills as well as plenty of traditional instrumentation. My only criticism is that it can feel like it merges together a little too much in places, but overall it’s a lovely listen with a beautiful hazy, romantic quality that’s sure to go down well for lazy days in the park or in festival fields over the next few months. She’s definitely one to watch though, and someone I’d be very intrigued to hear more from in the future.

Track listing: 1. The Way I Oughta Go 2. Flowers On My Bedside 3. Dishes 4. Break My Heart 5. Marilyn 6. Numbers 7. Rhododendron 8. Worth My While 9. The Best Of Me 10. Among Other Things Record label: Rounder Records Release date: 21st April 2023

See Bella White live in the UK this June:

Sunday 18th June – Black Deer Festival, Tunbridge Wells

Tuesday 20th June – The Glad Cafe CIC, Glasgow

Wednesday 21st June – The Lexington, London