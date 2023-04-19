Win ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ on Blu-ray

Embark on Magic Mike’s last hurrah, featuring Channing Tatum reprising his role as Mike Lane when ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ arrives for Premium Digital Ownership and Premium Digital Rental on 13th March.

The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh from a script by Reid Carolin, with help from Soderbergh’s creative team behind the scenes includes production designer Pat Campbell (TV’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’), costume designer Christopher Peterson (‘The Irishman’) and music supervisor Season Kent (‘KIMI,’ ‘Let Them All Talk’), with choreography by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, both part of the ‘Magic Mike’ franchise, starring ‘Magic’ Mike Lane (Tatum). The film also stars Salma Hayek Pinault (‘House of Gucci’, ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”), along with dancers from the ‘Magic Mike Live’ shows in London and Las Vegas.

The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD beginning on 24th April.

The film also stars Ayub Khan Din (TV’s ‘Ackley Bridge’), newcomer Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed (TV’s ‘We Are Lady Parts’) and Vicki Pepperdine (‘Johnny English Strikes Again’). The film was produced by Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Tatum, Carolin and Peter Kiernan with Julie M. Anderson executive producing.

The film was recently released in limited theaters as a special opportunity for fans and they came out in numbers to experience this final film.

In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’, ‘Magic’ Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he – and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape – be able to pull it off?

