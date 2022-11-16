Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Film

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: watch Channing Tatum in the new trailer

The third and final instalment arrives in February.

Published

Magic Mike is returning for one final outing in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and you can watch the trailer now.

Starring Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, and Vicki Pepperdine, the film is directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

‘Magic’ Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

The film’s producers are Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Tatum, Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Julie M. Anderson serves as executive producer.

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ will be released in cinemas across the UK on 10th February 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

1 day ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

1 day ago
British Lion British Lion

Music

Classic rockers British Lion announce UK tour with AOR legends Coney Hatch

What a great way to start the new year if you like classic Rock and AOR.

6 days ago
RXTH RXTH

Music

RXTH releases new EP ‘Songs For Wanderers’ today

The five-track EP is available now.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you