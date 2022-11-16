‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: watch Channing Tatum in the new trailer

Magic Mike is returning for one final outing in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and you can watch the trailer now.

Starring Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, and Vicki Pepperdine, the film is directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.

‘Magic’ Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

The film’s producers are Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Tatum, Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Julie M. Anderson serves as executive producer.

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ will be released in cinemas across the UK on 10th February 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.