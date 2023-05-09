Win ‘What’s Love Go To Do With It’ on Blu-ray

Catch Shekhar Kapur’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ on digital download from 12th May, and Blu-ray and DVD from 15th May 2023.

How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur (‘Elizabeth’) and written by Jemima Khan, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ stars the Primetime Emmy Award nominated Lily James (‘Pam & Tommy’, ‘Baby Driver’, ‘Darkest Hour’, ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, ‘Rebecca’), Shazad Latif (‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘Penny Dreadful’, ‘Profile’, ‘Toast Of London’), Shabana Azmi (‘Halo’, ‘Fire’, ‘Reluctant Fundamentalist’, ‘It’s A Wonderful Afterlife’, ‘City Of Joy’, ‘Madame Sousatzka’), Sajal Aly (‘Yakeen Ka Safar’, ‘Mom’, ‘Alif’) Andacademy Award And Bafta winner Emma Thompson (‘Matilda’, ‘Good Luck To You’, ‘Leo Grande’, ‘Cruella’, ‘Saving Mr Banks’). The film also stars Asim Chaudhry (‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’, ‘People Just Do Nothing’, ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’, ‘The Sandman’), Jeff Mirza (‘Eternals’, ‘Blinded By The Light’), Mim Shaikh (‘Finding Dad’, ‘Informer’, ‘Pls Like’, ‘King Gary’), Iman Boujelouah, Mariam Haque (‘Finding Alice’, ‘Homeland’, ‘Flowers’) and Sindhu Vee (‘Matilda’, ‘Starstruck’, ‘Feel Good’).

The film is produced by Nicky Kentish Barnes (‘About Time’, ‘About a Boy’), Jemima Khan (‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’, ‘The Clinton Affair’, ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’, ‘We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks’) & her Instinct Productions, alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award-winning and Mercury Prize nominated composer, Nitin Sawhney CBE has created the music for the film, with British-Pakistani record producer, DJ, songwriter, and musician Naughty Boy bringing his production and writing skills to the soundtrack, alongside three-time BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee, Joy Crookes. Kanika Kapoor and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also feature on the soundtrack, with Rahat appearing in the film itself.

To celebrate the release of the film, we have 2 copies on Blu-ray to give away. For a chance to win, enter below…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Monday 15th May 2023.

Terms & Conditions