Usher announces ‘Rendez-vous á Paris’ shows for September at La Seine Musicale

Usher has announced a series of shows at La Seine Musicale during Paris Fashion Week.

Titled ‘Rendez-Vous á Paris’, the shows will kick off on 24th September 2023. They follow the superstar’s 50+ record-breaking sold-out Las Vegas shows and they’ll be the only chance for fans in Europe to experience Usher’s live show.

Fans can expect hits from across Usher’s career including ‘Yeah!’, ‘My Boo’ and ‘Love In This Club’. The show will feature never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects.

The full run of dates is:

Rendez-Vous Á Paris at La Seine Musicale:

September 24

September 25

September 27

September 28

Fan presale starts on 19th April at 10am (local time), Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Venue presales on April 20 at 10am (local time) and tickets will be available to everyone on 21st April at 10am (local time).

Tickets will be available from https://www.livenation.fr/artist-usher-157333.