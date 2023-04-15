Heartland rocker Matt Jordan releases a live version of his ‘The Gamble’ album

Country / Heartland Rock artist and songwriter Matt Jordan releases ‘The Gamble – Live’ which is available now on all streaming platforms. The EP showcases six songs recorded during his live performance at his album launch party for The Gamble produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Jimmie Alllen). In addition, Jordan wrote or co-wrote all but one of the songs on the album, highlighting his artistry as a true storyteller.

“Coming out of the pandemic, I’d written so much material that I was excited to release and get back to playing live shows on the road,” said Matt Jordan. “When I released the full album of ;’The Gamble’ it was so fulfilling to play live, in front of my hometown crowd. I wanted to capture the energy from both the band and the crowd that night for those who haven’t had a chance to experience us live yet. It was such a fitting and exciting way to cap off the busiest year of my music career. We have several new cities slated for 2023 tour dates and these songs will be on our set list among new music. I hope fans will enjoy it.”

The Gamble LIVE features the recently released version of ‘The Good Fight’, Jordan’s top performing release last year. It also features ‘Wrangler’ which caught the attention of Jeep®, who posted a video reel of the Official Music Video.

In addition, Jordan included the live version of ‘Call Me Crazy’ from the ‘The Gamble’ album due to the crowd’s response from the album release show as well as an unreleased song ‘Run Out of Highway,’ that has become a fan favorite out on the road.

The Gamble Live showcases the rising star’s gritty vocals and country/rock influences, drawing comparisons to the likes of artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church, while showcasing his artistry as a songwriter.